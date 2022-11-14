Charlottesville police arrest man accused of making threats against UVA on social media

Police in Charlottesville arrested a man Monday who they believe made threats on social media against the University of Virginia.

The Charlottesville Police Department said that while working in conjunction with the University of Virginia Police Department, officers were made aware of several "concerning and threatening" social media posts.

The department said it does not believe at this time the threats were related to the tragic events that occurred Sunday night, which left three UVA football players dead and two others injured.

UVA Shooting: Suspect in custody after 3 dead, 2 injured in on-campus massacre

After launching an investigation, Charlottesville detectives obtained a search warrant for an address associated with the suspect 31-year-old Bryan Michael Silva. Around 4 p.m., detectives found Silva at a residence in the 200 block of West Main Street.

Silva was arrested and charged with possession of transportation of firearms, firearms ammunition, stun weapons, explosives or concealed weapons by convicted felons, and possession of a controlled substance.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 14: A law enforcement blocks access to the crime scene where 3 people were killed and 2 others wounded on the grounds of the University of Virginia on November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The suspect is Expand

Police said he was also served an outstanding active protective order issued by the Albemarle County General District Court. He is being held without bond at the Albemarle – Charlottesville Regional Jail.

In a statement, Charlottesville police said, "We understand the fear this caused in our community and acted swiftly to resolve this investigation."

If you have any further information regarding this investigation, please contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.