Flowers High School football coach suspended; team forced to forfeit games

The Brief The head varsity football coach at Charles Herbert Flowers High School has been suspended. An internal review found that the team used an ineligible player. The team will forfeit multiple games following an internal investigation.



A major shakeup is rocking one of Prince George’s County’s top high school football programs.

The head varsity football coach at Charles Herbert Flowers High School has been suspended, and the team will forfeit multiple games following an internal investigation.

Prince George’s County Public Schools confirmed that head coach Dameon Powell, now in his tenth year with the Flowers Jaguars, has been suspended for the rest of the season after an internal review found that the team used an ineligible player.

Major Consequences:

Officials say a freshman player appeared in multiple varsity games this season, violating district and state athletic rules. While school leaders have not yet revealed why the player was ruled ineligible, the penalties are serious — Flowers must forfeit all games in which that player participated.

Under Powell’s leadership, Flowers has been a football powerhouse, making one Maryland state championship appearance and two semifinal runs. But this latest controversy adds to a growing list of off-the-field troubles.

A History of Controversy:

In 2019, Powell was suspended for holding an illegal practice at Shepherd University in West Virginia. Then in 2023, Flowers was disqualified from the state playoffs after allegedly having another ineligible player.

The timing of this latest suspension is particularly shocking — the Jaguars were coming off a big win last month, defeating rival No. 10 Wise High School while ranked No. 17 in the state.

District Response:

In a statement, a spokesperson with Prince George’s County Public Schools said, "We recognize the disappointment this situation brings to players, families, and the school community. However, PGCPS will continue to uphold accountability and enforce clear expectations to ensure full compliance across all athletic programs."

Powell Reacts:

Coach Powell spoke with FOX 5, saying he’s "shocked" and still processing the situation. In past interviews, Powell has expressed deep pride in his players and his community.

"These young men put a lot of hard work, time, and effort in it. Our coaching staff as well. So we knew we had something special," Powell said in an earlier interview. "I love my county, I love where I come from, and I’m willing to give back."

A letter sent to parents indicates that an appeal is in the works.

Broader Context:

This is the latest controversy to hit a D.C.-area high school football program. Earlier this month, Fairfax High School in Virginia was banned from state playoffs after violating recruiting policies.

FOX 5 will continue to follow developments in the Flowers High School investigation and any updates on the team’s appeal.