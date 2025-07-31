Fairfax HS coaches accused of paying nearly $8K to recruit football player

Two coaches at Fairfax High School are on leave following allegations centering around football recruiting in Northern Virginia.

Fairfax County Public Schools officials confirmed to FOX 5 that two coaches were placed on administrative leave, tied to a player recruited during the past school year.

FOX 5 has learned that head coach at Fairfax is Trey Taylor and an assistant coach are the ones placed on leave.

A parent of the player in question sent a letter to FCPS officials:

"The football program at Fairfax High School recruited and paid for my son to transfer to play on the 2024–2025 varsity football team. We received a total of $7,950 — $5,000 in cash, and $2,950 sent via Venmo."

The allegation is that the money was used to help pay for an apartment, so the family could move into the school boundary.

What they're saying:

Barry Thompson, who runs the Fairfax Football Academy and trains young quarterbacks, shared his thoughts.

"Obviously, as a coach, you don't take a player who you think is gonna hurt the team, right? The coach must've thought — and again, we don’t know the details — but whoever okayed it must’ve thought it might help the team. And maybe help the player too. In this instance, it obviously didn’t work out."

Big picture view:

Just last year, another FCPS football team — Hayfield Secondary School — was caught up in a similar controversy.

It led to the head coach leaving the program, and a back-and-forth between officials about whether Hayfield was even eligible for the playoffs.

Fairfax’s Trey Taylor was one of six FCPS football coaches who signed a letter threatening not to participate in the playoffs if Hayfield’s team was allowed in.

FCPS says it's working with the football program here to make sure the season — which starts soon — gets the help and support it needs.