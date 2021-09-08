Charles County sheriff’s office, DEA bust pharmacist, assistant for dealing illegal drugs

article

The Charles County sheriff’s office and the Drug Enforcement Administration say they’ve busted a Waldorf pharmacist and his assistant for illegally selling drugs.

Northgate Pharmacy owner Vincent Ippolito, 62, of Waldorf and Denise Marie Shifflett, 45, of La Plata were indicted by a grand jury in August – and arrested last week.

According to investigators, Ippolito sold drugs to an undercover cop, while Shifflett was selling drugs from the pharmacy on the street.

The sheriff’s office and the DEA had been investigating the pair for a year.