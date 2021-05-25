Maryland announces 1st COVID-19 vaccine $40K lottery winner

The Maryland Lottery announced its first COVID-19 vaccine lottery winner Tuesday.

The state's first VaxCash winner was from Baltimore County and will take home a $40,000 prize.

Each day -- through July 3 -- one vaccinated Marylander will win $40,000. On July 4 -- the last day of the lottery -- the prize will jump to $400,000.

MARYLAND RESIDENTS CAN WIN CASH PRIZES FROM LOTTERY IN EXCHANGE FOR VACCINATIONS

Lottery officials say any Maryland resident 18 years old or older-- who has been vaccinated in Maryland -- is automatically registered for a chance to win each day of the contest. Officials say it doesn't matter when you were vaccinated -- as soon as you are vaccinated, you are eligible to win.

Officials say $2 million in prizes will be given away during the context.

Here are some of the most frequently asked questions from the Maryland Lottery:

HOW DO I ENTER?

Entry is simple: If you used a Maryland mailing address when you registered for your vaccination, you are at least 18 years old, and you received at least one vaccination for COVID-19 at a site in Maryland, other than a Federally operated site, you are automatically entered. There are no extra steps.

WHAT IF I AM ALREADY VACCINATED? AM I STILL ELIGIBLE?

Yes. Maryland residents who have received at least one vaccination for COVID-19 administered at a non-Federal facility in Maryland at any time are eligible.

WHAT IF I WAS VACCINATED AT A FEDERAL FACILITY IN MARYLAND? WHAT IF I WAS VACCINATED OUT OF STATE?

The Federal government will not provide the Maryland Department of Health with a list of Marylanders who were vaccinated at Federal facilities. The Maryland Department of Health's ImmuNet system also does not include records of Marylanders who were vaccinated in other states. For that reason, individuals vaccinated at Federal facilities or in other states are not eligible. Only individuals whose records are contained in the Maryland Department of Health's ImmuNet system are eligible. The system only includes records for individuals who were vaccinated at non-Federal facilities in Maryland.

More information is available online from the Maryland Lottery.