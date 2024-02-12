Chaotic scene unfolds after police try to disperse crowd of reckless drivers in Takoma Park

A chaotic scene broke out in Takoma Park over the weekend when police tried to get a large crowd of reckless drivers and onlookers to disperse from a busy intersection leading to a confrontation.

According to the police department, officers responded to the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Ethan Allen Avenue around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10 after receiving reports about a reckless driving meet-up.

Officers arrived to find a large, disorderly crowd at the intersection and multiple drivers engaging in dangerous behavior, doing burnouts and donuts in their cars.

As officers approached, the crowd surged toward them, surrounding the police cars. The situation then escalated as members of the group began banging on the police cruisers and taunting officers.

Officers turned on their lights and sirens trying to get the crowd to disperse, but police say this only seemed to exacerbate the situation and further agitate the crowd.

Police say several people in the group appeared to be wearing bullet-proof vests and one person flashed a handgun that was tucked into his waistband.

After that, Takoma Park police requested assistance from Montgomery County Police and Prince George’s County Police.

Once the additional officers arrived, the crowd and drivers began to disperse, with many heading southbound on New Hampshire Avenue toward the D.C.

Takoma Park Police provided lookouts to the Metropolitan Police Department but no arrests were made and no citations were issued.

"These reckless meet-ups violate several of Maryland’s transportation laws and are illegal. They are dangerous and jeopardize the safety and tranquility of our community. We are working with our allied partners in law enforcement to address this serious issue through education, enforcement, and changes to legislation," Takoma Park Police said in a statement.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information should call 301-270-1100 or text a tip to 847411.