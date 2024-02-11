Cars flee after 1 killed, 1 injured in DC scooter crash: police

A man died and another was seriously injured after being hit by a car while riding a scooter in D.C., police say.

The victims were riding in the center lane on the Whitney Young Memorial Bridge just after 10 p.m. on Feb. 9 when a car struck the back of a scooter.

Both men were thrown from the scooter and into the road. The passenger of the scooter was then hit by a second vehicle and died at the scene. The driver of the scooter was taken to a local hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

Both striking vehicles fled the scene without stopping to help the victims or identifying themselves.

The identity of the man who died has not yet been released.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.



