Changes to Prince George's County Metrobus routes begin Sunday

There are changes coming to the Metrobus routes in Prince George's County as the Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority begins to make service improvements in the area.

What we know:

WMATA says it’s the first phase of changes meant to improve on-time performance and expand service in response to customer feedback, employee feedback and ridership.

The details:

Routes with changes include the P14, P32, P33, P35, P40, P60, P61, P62, and P72.

P14 Kenilworth Av

On weekdays, the first southbound trip will be changed to depart Greenbelt earlier at 5 a.m. instead of 5:15 a.m.

On Saturdays and Sundays, a new schedule will reflect trip time adjustments to improve service reliability.

P32 Greenbelt-Fort Totten

On weekdays, a new schedule will reflect trip time adjustments to improve service reliability and the combined frequency of routes P32 and P35 to and from Fort Totten for customers who can use either route.

P33 Queens Chapel Rd

On Saturday and Sunday evenings, a new schedule will reflect trip time adjustments to improve service reliability.

P35 New Carrollton-Fort Totten

On weekdays, a new schedule will reflect trip time adjustments to improve service reliability and the combined frequency of routes P32 and P35 to and from Fort Totten for customers who can use either route.

P40 Annapolis Rd

On weekdays and Saturdays, earlier trips will be added to the schedule in response to ridership and customer feedback:

Weekdays: an earlier westbound trip will depart New Carrollton at 4:45 a.m.

Saturdays: an earlier westbound trip will depart New Carrollton at 6:20 a.m.

On weekdays, Saturdays, and Sundays a new schedule will reflect trip time adjustments to improve service.

P60 Martin L. King, Jr. Hwy-Suitland

On weekdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, a new schedule will reflect trip time adjustments to improve service.

P61 Glenarden-Suitland

Earlier trips will be added to the schedule in response to ridership and customer feedback:

Weekdays: earlier northbound trips will depart Suitland at 4:42 and 5:12 a.m. and earlier southbound trips will depart New Carrollton at 4:30 and 5 a.m.

Saturdays: an earlier northbound trip will depart Suitland at 5:45 a.m. and an earlier southbound trip will depart New Carrollton at 5:45 a.m.

Sundays: earlier northbound trips will depart Suitland at 6:45, 7:15, and 7:45 a.m. and earlier southbound trips will depart New Carrollton at 6:45, 7:15, and 7:45 a.m.

On weekdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, a new schedule will reflect trip time adjustments to improve service.

P62 Deanwood-Branch Av

On weekdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, a new schedule will reflect trip time adjustments to improve service.

P72 Central Av-Bowie

At Bowie Health Center, buses will serve a new stop west of the Health Center Drive traffic circle (new stop 3002626).

