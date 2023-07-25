Catholic University holds safety walk after deadly shootings cause security concerns

The president of Catholic University and other officials will hold a campus safety walk Tuesday following two recent deadly shootings on and near school grounds.

University President Peter Kilpatrick will walk around the campus and its perimeter to discuss and identify safety and security issues.

On the morning of July 5, Maxwell Emerson was shot and killed on the university’s campus as he walked to a Metro station. Emerson was in the nation’s capital with family to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday. He planned to attend a teacher’s conference at the Library of Congress the day he was killed.

His alleged attacker, 22-year-old Jaime Macedo was arrested and charged with first-degree murder while armed.

On July 17, a man was shot and killed near Seventh and Monroe Streets close to the campus. Police say they arrived and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Homicides in the District are up 18 percent this year compared to last year. Assaults with a dangerous weapon have increased by 33 percent and violent crime totals have increased 37 percent.

Catholic University was founded in 1887 by U.S. bishops.