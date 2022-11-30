Catherine Hoggle found incompetent to stand trial by Montgomery County judge

A judge has ruled that a Montgomery County mother charged in the murder of her two children is not competent to stand trial and the charges against her will be dismissed.

In September 2014, Catherine Hoggle was the last person to see her two youngest children – then 3-year-old Sarah and 2-year-old Jacob. She also disappeared but was found and arrested on misdemeanor charges.

READ MORE: Still no answers 8 years after Hoggle children last seen with mother in Montgomery County

She received her first incompetent assessment in 2015. According to Maryland law, a person found incompetent can only be held for three years on a misdemeanor.

In 2017, a Montgomery County grand jury indicted Hoggle on murder charges, giving the courts until December 2022 to have her restored and found competent to stand trial. But reports since have all found her both a danger and incompetent to stand trial.

READ MORE: Judge not ready to rule in Catherine Hoggle case

David Felsen, Hoggle’s attorney, says 19 assessments have since found Catherine Hoggle incompetent to stand trial, but up until February 2020, there was hope she could still be restored.

But in court, it was said that the two most recent assessments have both found Hoggle not competent and not restorable.

States Attorney John McCarthy tells FOX 5 that his office has done all it can under the law to try and get this matter to trial.