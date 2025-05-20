Cat used to smuggle drugs into Costa Rican prison, video shows

The Brief Authorities in Costa Rica say a cat was used to smuggle drugs into a prison in Pococi earlier this month. Officers intercepted the cat with drug packages taped to its body, containing marijuana, crack cocaine paste, and wrapping papers. The drugs were seized for examination, and the cat is now being cared for by the national animal health service.



Authorities in Costa Rica said a cat was used to smuggle drugs into a prison in Pococi earlier this month.

The backstory:

Officers found the cat with packages of drugs taped to its body when it was intercepted.

What they're saying:

"[An] officer stationed at one of the [prison] forts spotted the animal in the green zone and immediately raised the alarm," the ministry said.

"The feline was caught and the packages removed, preventing them from reaching their final destination. Upon inspecting the packages, one contained 235.65g of apparent marijuana and the other 67.76g of apparent crack cocaine paste and two sheets of paper for making individual drug wraps."

What's next:

Police seized and are examining the drugs. The country's national service for animal health is caring for the cat.