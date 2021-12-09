Carjacking with toddler inside vehicle reported in northeast DC

A toddler was inside a vehicle that was carjacked in northeast D.C. on Thursday afternoon, MPD officials confirm.

MPD says a call came in around 3:40 p.m. for a carjacking with a toddler inside the car on the 5300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave NE.

The vehicle was located on the 5300 block of James Pl NE with the child still inside. Preliminarily, the parent was checking something outside of the car at the time of the carjacking, according to police.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.