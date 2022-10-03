Car with child inside stolen while mother delivered groceries: police

A Fairfax, Virginia woman and her young daughter were safely reunited shortly after police say thieves in D.C. stole the car the child was sitting in while the mother delivered groceries.

Authorities say the stolen vehicle was reported around 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Kenyon Street in the northwest.

Police say the woman pulled up to the address and parked her car in front of the house before getting out to the deliver the groceries. The woman left her child inside the vehicle.

According to the police report, while the mother was on the front porch she turned and saw the car moving and screamed, "My daughter is inside the car."

Officers say the suspect stopped the vehicle and jumped out and into a blue van that was waiting nearby. The van drove off in an unknown direction.

Police have not released suspect information at this time. The investigation is continuing.