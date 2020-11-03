Expand / Collapse search

Car strikes ambulance overnight In DC sending 2 to hospital

By FOX 5 Digital Team
WASHINGTON - Several injuries were reported after a vehicle slammed into an ambulance overnight in Northeast, D.C.

The crash happened in the intersection of Benning Road and Bladensburg Road around 11:30 p.m. while the ambulance, which was stopped, was responding to a stabbing.

Officials say a woman in the striking vehicle was trapped and was rescued by firefighters. She suffered ‘critical and potentially life-threatening injuries,’ officials say. A second person in that vehicle suffered minor injuries. The patient aboard the ambulance was transported by another emergency vehicle.

None of the emergency crews were injured in the crash. The crash is still under investigation at this time.