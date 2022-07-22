Car crashes into Watergate complex in DC, officials say

Image 1 of 7 ▼

Authorities are on the scene after a car ran into a building in the Watergate complex in Northwest D.C.

D.C. Fire and EMS says the car ran into the building located in the 2600 block of Virginia Avenue Friday afternoon.

Fire officials say there are no structural integrity issues with the building and that the damages are cosmetic.

Two patients were assessed at the scene for minor injuries.

Fire officials say one of those patients was the driver of the car. That person was assessed by paramedics but decline further treatment.

Police say the second patient, who was in another car at the time of the crash, was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators have not revealed information about the driver or what led up to the crash.

