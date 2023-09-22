Car crashes into home, leaves 2 injured in College Park
PRINCE GEOREGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Fire and rescue units are on the scene where a car crashed into a single-family home in Prince George's County.
Prince George's County Fire and EMS on the scene of a car collision
According to officials, they arrived to the 6200 block of Seminole Street for a collapse investigation. Two patients were transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries. Officials say seven people were displaced.
The cause of the crash continues to be under investigation.
