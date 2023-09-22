Expand / Collapse search

Car crashes into home, leaves 2 injured in College Park

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Traffic
FOX 5 DC

PRINCE GEOREGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Fire and rescue units are on the scene where a car crashed into a single-family home in Prince George's County.

Prince George's County Fire and EMS on the scene of a car collision 

According to officials, they arrived to the 6200 block of Seminole Street for a collapse investigation. Two patients were transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries. Officials say seven people were displaced. 

The cause of the crash continues to be under investigation. 

Featured

Fall in love with some festive activities: Here's your weekend guide to events in the DC area
article

Fall in love with some festive activities: Here's your weekend guide to events in the DC area

Kick-off the first weekend of fall with some fun outdoor festivals. Here is your weekend guide to events in the D.C. area.