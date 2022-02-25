Car crash in Damascus leaves 1 dead, Ridge Road shut down

Ridge Road near the Kings Valley intersection has been shut down after a head-on collision involving multiple vehicles. Montgomery County police say one person has died, and two others have been transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue was called to the scene around 4:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officials say they evaluated two adults for trauma, while one person was initially listed in critical condition.

Montgomery County Police Department says since some lanes are blocked, drivers should expect significant delays and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.






