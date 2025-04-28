Car allegedly used to bring woman with deadly gunshot wound to Montgomery County hospital found

A woman dropped off with gunshot wounds at a local hospital died and now, police are trying to figure out who she is and the identity of the man who left her there.

FOX 5 obtained new surveillance video showing the intense moments at White Oak Medical Center over the weekend.

A man ran into the emergency room around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, asking for help. Moments later, medical staff ran out and brought in a woman on a gurney who has been shot. She later died but in all the chaos, the man took off without ever giving any more details - who he was, who she was.

The victim only described as an Hispanic woman in her early to mid-twenties.

"She had no identification on her. The only thing we do know right now is she has several tattoos on both of her forearms and on her back and above her right elbow. That's all the info we have to be able to release to the public," Montgomery County Police spokesperson Shiera Goff said.

At this point, the man isn't being considered a suspect, just a person of interest. He was in a newer model white Ford Mustang.

FOX 5 was there as that car was towed from a Target parking lot right across the street from the hospital Monday afternoon.

It's not clear if he abandoned the vehicle right after dropping the woman off but it appears someone saw it and called police.

Right now, detectives are only calling this a death investigation, not a homicide. It's not clear where the woman was shot or how many times. Her body is being sent to the chief medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

Anyone with information about the man or woman is asked to call Montgomery County Police.