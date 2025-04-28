Montgomery County police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a woman who died from a gunshot wound and the man who dropped her off at a Maryland hospital before fleeing the scene.

Authorities say the man arrived at White Oak Medical Center early Sunday morning, left the woman with hospital staff, said a few words, and then drove away. Detectives are now working to identify both the victim and the man.

Death investigation

What we know:

The victim is described as a Hispanic woman in her early to mid-20s, with tattoos on her right thigh, right forearm, left forearm, back, and above her right elbow.

Police have released surveillance images of the man and his vehicle. He is described as Hispanic, with a mustache and goatee, wearing a dark jacket and gray sweatpants. He was last seen driving a newer model white Ford Mustang.

Person of interest

At this time, the relationship between the man and the woman remains unclear. It is also unknown whether the man was involved in the shooting or was attempting to help the victim by bringing her to the hospital.

The victim's body has been sent to Baltimore for an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Police at 301-279-8000.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Police seek person of interest after woman dropped off at Maryland hospital dies from gunshot (Montgomery County Department of Police)