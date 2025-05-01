Maryland man accused of murdering his girlfriend, abandons her at hospital

The Brief A Maryland man has been arrested after a woman in her 20s died after being dropped off with gunshot wounds at White Oak Medical Center. The suspect is 32-year-old Rogerio Palma of College Park. He is charged with fatally shooting 24-year-old Brianna Burton of Centreville, Virginia.



A Maryland man has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend.

The suspect is 32-year-old Rogerio Palma of College Park. He is charged with fatally shooting 24-year-old Brianna Burton of Centreville, Virginia.

MORE RELATED NEWS: Car allegedly used to bring woman with deadly gunshot wound to Montgomery County hospital found

What we know:

According to authorities, Burton was dropped off with gunshot wounds at a local hospital, where she later died, by Palma. Surveillance video obtained by FOX 5 DC shows the intense moments at White Oak Medical Center over the weekend.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Police say the man who dropped her off left the hospital. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined the victim had been shot in Prince George’s County.

He is charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections.