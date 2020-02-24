Capitals, Wizards team up to raise nearly $20K for Kobe Bryant foundation

article

The District is showing the Mamba’s legacy some love.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash in January.

Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals wears Kobe Bryants number 24 on his jersey as he warm ups before playing against the Nashville Predators at Capital One Arena on January 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. Ovechkin wore the number 24 to honor form Expand

The Washington Wizards and the Washington Capitals recently teamed up with the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation to raise $19,025 for the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation and the MambaOnThree Fund.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The Capitals contributed an autographed Alex Ovechkin jersey featuring the number 24, a signed Ovechkin game-used stick, and signed Ovechkin game-worn gloves.

The Wizards contributed 15 autographed Wizards black City Edition jerseys with the name Bryant, and either the number 8 or 24.

Advertisement

Wizards players wore the jerseys during warmups before their Jan. 20 game.