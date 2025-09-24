Capital Jewish Museum shooting suspect due in court Wednesday

The Brief Suspect in museum shooting due in court Wednesday. Elias Rodriguez faces nine federal charges, including a hate crime. Victims were shot after leaving a May event.



The man accused of fatally shooting a couple outside the Capital Jewish Museum is scheduled to appear in federal court Wednesday.

Elias Rodriguez faces nine federal charges, including a hate crime resulting in death, according to an indictment filed last month in Washington.

What we know:

Rodriguez is accused of killing Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim as they left a museum event in May.

Federal authorities say he shouted "Free Palestine" while being taken into custody and later told investigators, "I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza."

The case has drawn national attention and remains under investigation.

