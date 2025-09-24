Capital Jewish Museum shooting suspect due in court Wednesday
WASHINGTON - The man accused of fatally shooting a couple outside the Capital Jewish Museum is scheduled to appear in federal court Wednesday.
Elias Rodriguez faces nine federal charges, including a hate crime resulting in death, according to an indictment filed last month in Washington.
What we know:
Rodriguez is accused of killing Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim as they left a museum event in May.
Federal authorities say he shouted "Free Palestine" while being taken into custody and later told investigators, "I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza."
The case has drawn national attention and remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article comes from court documents, the Associated Press and previous FOX 5 reporting.