Capital Jewish Museum shooting suspect due in court Wednesday

By
Updated  September 24, 2025 12:15pm EDT
The man accused of fatally shooting a couple outside the Capital Jewish Museum is scheduled to appear in federal court Wednesday.

The Brief

    • Suspect in museum shooting due in court Wednesday.
    • Elias Rodriguez faces nine federal charges, including a hate crime.
    • Victims were shot after leaving a May event.

Elias Rodriguez faces nine federal charges, including a hate crime resulting in death, according to an indictment filed last month in Washington. 

What we know:

Rodriguez is accused of killing Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim as they left a museum event in May.

Federal authorities say he shouted "Free Palestine" while being taken into custody and later told investigators, "I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza."

The case has drawn national attention and remains under investigation.

