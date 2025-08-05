Capital Jewish Museum shooting suspect to face federal hate crime charges

The Brief Elias Rodriguez will face federal hate crime charges for the May shooting that killed two Israeli Embassy staffers outside the Capital Jewish Museum in D.C. Rodriguez allegedly shouted "Free, free Palestine" after the attack and was detained by museum security shortly after. Rodriguez could face the death penalty.



The suspect in the deadly Capital Jewish Museum shooting in May will be charged with federal hate crimes.

What we know:

Elias Rodriguez, the man suspected of gunning down two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C. outside the Capital Jewish Museum, will be charged with federal hate crimes per FOX News.

Rodriguez has a hearing in federal court on Friday, where more details will be shared. It's possible that the Department of Justice could seek the death penalty.

The backstory:

Rodriguez, 31, of Chicago was observed pacing outside the museum a night prior to the shooting on May 22, according to MPD.

After the shooting, he allegedly walked into the museum and was detained by event security. As he was taken into custody, Rodriguez chanted, "Free, free Palestine," according to police.

30-year-old Yaron Lischinsky and 26-year-old Sarah Milgrim were leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum when Rodriguez approached their group and opened fire.

Former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Mike Herzog told Israeli Army Radio that Milgrim was an American employee of the embassy and Lischinsky was Israeli.

Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter said the couple were preparing to get engaged. He said that Lischinsky had purchased a ring the week of the shooting and planned to propose in Jerusalem.