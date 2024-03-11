Canine drug scans underway in Loudoun County high schools

Canine drug scans are underway in Loudoun County high schools as leaders work to address the region’s fentanyl epidemic.

The County Sheriff’s Office completed the first of its high school drug scans last week at Broad Run High School in Ashburn. The scan was completed without a positive alert.

Officials say there was no direct interaction with students during the scan, which took about 60 minutes to complete. All students remained in their classes on "hold" while the scan took place.

"Stopping juvenile overdoses and keeping fentanyl and other dangerous drugs out of our schools is a top priority," said Sheriff Mike Chapman in a statement. "Canine scans should be a deterrent to anyone thinking of bringing these drugs to school and will add to our collective efforts to protect Loudoun’s students and their families."

The department says random scans of all Loudoun County Public Schools high schools will be conducted this spring.

The County Sheriff’s Office says they are responsible for the canine scans at 16 of those schools and the Leesburg Police Department for scans in the three high schools in the Town of Leesburg.