Loudoun County high school student survives suspected overdose, third nonfatal of 2024: police

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A Loudoun County high school student survived an apparent non-fatal overdose.

According to Loudoun County officials, a school resource officer on-site responded to the incident on Wednesday, January 31st. No word on the condition of the student or if any other students were involved in this incident.

Officials report this is the third non-fatal juvenile overdose of 2024, and there were 22 in Loudoun County just last year. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for more information.

