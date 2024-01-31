Loudoun County high school student survives suspected overdose, third nonfatal of 2024: police

A Loudoun County high school student survived an apparent non-fatal overdose.

According to Loudoun County officials, a school resource officer on-site responded to the incident on Wednesday, January 31st. No word on the condition of the student or if any other students were involved in this incident.

READ MORE: Loudoun County high school student survives suspected ...

Officials report this is the third non-fatal juvenile overdose of 2024, and there were 22 in Loudoun County just last year.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for more information.