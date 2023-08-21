Canadian wildfires trigger Code Orange Air Quality Alert Monday for parts of DC area; highs near 95

A hot and humid Monday across the D.C. area as parts of the region are under a Code Orange Air Quality Alert.

FOX 5's Taylor Grenda says smoke and haze from wildfires in Canada triggered the alert.

According to the National Weather Service, a Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations may become unhealthy for sensitive groups including children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, and the elderly.

The effects can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

Grenda says we can expect high temperatures in the mid-90s and increasing humidity throughout the day.

High temperatures in the mid-80s expected Tuesday and low-80 by Wednesday.