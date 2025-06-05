Canadian wildfire smoke may bring hazy skies to DC region Thursday
WASHINGTON - Warm, dry conditions across the D.C. region Thursday, but drifting wildfire smoke from Canada could lead to hazy skies.
Hazy skies expected
What we know:
FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda and Tucker Barnes say temperatures are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 80s, with a high near 87 degrees. It may not be as sunny as Wednesday, however conditions will remain enjoyable for outdoor activities.
Overnight lows will drop into the 60s, with a chance of showers south and east. A few sprinkles may develop early Friday morning as humidity increases.
Friday is expected to be warm and humid, with temperatures again in the mid-to-upper 80s. By mid-to-late afternoon, scattered pop-up showers or an isolated thunderstorm may develop, though severe weather is not anticipated.
Warm, humid weekend
Saturday brings a greater chance of rain, with early morning showers possible and storms expected later in the afternoon.
Looking ahead, a summerlike pattern is expected next week, with daily afternoon chances for pop-up storms.
Canadian wildfire smoke may bring hazy skies to DC region Thursday
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.