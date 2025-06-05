The Brief Hazy skies expected Thursday as Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into the D.C. region. Temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper 80s, with a high of 87 degrees. Showers and rising humidity could bring scattered storms into the weekend.



Warm, dry conditions across the D.C. region Thursday, but drifting wildfire smoke from Canada could lead to hazy skies.

Hazy skies expected

What we know:

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda and Tucker Barnes say temperatures are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 80s, with a high near 87 degrees. It may not be as sunny as Wednesday, however conditions will remain enjoyable for outdoor activities.

Overnight lows will drop into the 60s, with a chance of showers south and east. A few sprinkles may develop early Friday morning as humidity increases.

Friday is expected to be warm and humid, with temperatures again in the mid-to-upper 80s. By mid-to-late afternoon, scattered pop-up showers or an isolated thunderstorm may develop, though severe weather is not anticipated.

Warm, humid weekend

Saturday brings a greater chance of rain, with early morning showers possible and storms expected later in the afternoon.

Looking ahead, a summerlike pattern is expected next week, with daily afternoon chances for pop-up storms.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Canadian wildfire smoke may bring hazy skies to DC region Thursday