Can community pools safely open during the coronavirus pandemic?

We're less than two weeks away from Memorial Day. Typically, that would mean the kick-off to pool season, but this isn’t going to be your average summer. Will you be able to hit the pool and, if so, when?

FOX 5's Lauren DeMarco received mixed reactions Tuesday from people who live in the Washingtonian Woods community in Gaithersburg — it’s all a waiting game.

Homeowners associations are hearing concerns from parents whose kids are cooped up and eagerly eyeing the water, but even when governors and local leaders lift gathering restrictions, community pools present challenges.

Like, how to implement social distancing and ensure facilities are properly cleaned, and lifeguards may need special equipment like masks for cpr.

The CDC says proper chlorination should inactivate COVID-19 in the water, but infectious disease Dr. David Wheeler in Fairfax told FOX 5 there is just so much we continue to learn about this coronavirus.

In Virginia, Governor Northam’s office says once they enter Phase One, outdoor pools can only be open for lap swimming with one person per lane.

Meanwhile, in D.C., Mayor Bowser was expected to make a decision on summer activities this Friday, but that announcement has been moved to next week.

In Maryland, it’s not clear when the D.C. suburbs will be allowing pools to open.

Montgomery County is working on a list of possible restrictions for public pools including limiting patrons and physically spacing people on the pool decks. Also, people would also have to bring their own chairs.

The county health departments will likely be in charge of creating the guidelines in Maryland.

Some facilities say if and when they do get the green light, it may take a couple of weeks to prepare and get lifeguards in place.