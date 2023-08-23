Call Your Mother workers jumped, robbed while loading vans for overnight deliveries

A popular D.C. area deli and bagel shop said its overnight team was attacked while loading vans for overnight deliveries.

Call Your Mother deli said the attack happened Tuesday night.

"Our overnight team (who are the best!), we're jumped and robbed last night while loading the vans to disperse cream cheese and toppings to all the stores," the store posted on social media Wednesday. "They are ok, but shaken up."

The D.C. based store has a dozen locations in the District, Maryland, and Virginia. They also have a location in Colorado. It is unclear where the attack happened.

The attack prompted the store to delay opening times at its McLean, Georgetown, West End, and Bethesda locations. It's P Street location opened 30 minutes late.