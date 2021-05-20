CAIR calls for reported assault on Muslim women to be investigated as hate crime

The Council on American-Islamic Relations is asking the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an assault on two women wearing hijab as a possible hate crime.

READ MORE: Islamic group offers reward for information on pregnant Muslim woman’s killer

CAIR says the attack happened Wednesday afternoon outside Rolling Ridge Elementary during dismissal.

One of the victims, who spoke to FOX 5 off camera, said she and another Muslim woman were waiting to pick up their children when a woman came up to them yelling, pushing and spitting and holding a cross in their faces.

The women were not hurt.

READ MORE: Pregnant woman shot in Columbia home dies; newborn in critical condition

"The two Muslim women were visibly wearing Islamic traditional clothing, hijab and the alleged attacker held a cross and was just showering them with insults and so you can see that there was a religious tone there," said Nihad Awad, executive director and co-founder of CAIR.

LCSO confirmed it took the assault report and identified a possible suspect who was referred for a mental health evaluation.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The school sent out a note to parents about the incident since some children may have witnessed it. The statement said there would be extra deputies at the school through the end of the week and counselors were available if children were troubled by what they may have seen.

Advertisement

Investigators say charges are pending the outcome of the investigation, and they did not rule out hate as a motivation.