Businesses worry Gaithersburg will do away with outdoor street dining post-emergency order

Outdoor street dining in the DMV may have played a big part in helping many businesses survive during the height of the pandemic.

But as COVID-19 cases are continuing to fall, some areas are pulling back on that option. That includes in the City of Gaithersburg.

John Schlichting, director of planning and code administration said that, even though the state and county emergency order came to an end, code administration officials went door-to-door and spoke to restaurant owners and managers directly, informing everyone that their planners are ready and willing to work with them on permanent outdoor dining solutions through their minor site plan amendment process.

Some restaurants like Brews and Barrels in the Kentlands set up tents beyond just their patio space, taking up room on the sidewalk and parking lot.

Restaurant managers told Fox 5’s Ayesha Khan that both the city and their landlord and management company, Kimco Realty told them that the tents had to go because the state of emergency has ended, which also meant an end to the flexibility of outdoor street dining and that they needed to open up the small outdoor space and the drive aisle for cars to get by.

Khan spoke with Kimco Realty spokesperson, Jennifer Maisch who said "accommodations for street dining were removed per the City’s request, however we’re happy to continue to provide that option for our tenants and customers should the City decide to extend their policy."

Khan also checked around within other surrounding cities such as Rockville Wheaton, Bethesda and Downtown Silver Spring where so far, street and roadway dining continues.

"It’s disappointing because our customers wanted it as they are still reluctant to sit inside," said Uriel Perlman, with Brews and Barrels.

"They like the outside and with this new variant that we’re hearing about, we really don’t know, so it’s definitely posed a challenge to us. There are nights that we’re packed and we have people waiting to get in. When we had the tent, all the seats were filled with outdoor music, but we are packed and now with the tent gone we’re reducing our seating which is a domino effect."

"If the restaurant and the landlord can be on the same page, they can come to us and we can get the sign off from the planning commission for sort of a temporary site plan that’s meant to allow this to happen, then we are doing it," said City of Gaithersburg Mayor, Jud Ashman.