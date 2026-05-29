5 dead, 34 injured in I-95 bus crash; southbound lanes closed, delays expected

The Brief A bus crash on I-95 southbound in Stafford County killed five people and injured 34 others early Friday morning. State police say the bus failed to slow for traffic approaching a work zone and struck six vehicles. Major delays continue on I-95 and Route 1, with drivers encouraged to use Routes 301 or 29 as alternate routes.



A deadly crash on Interstate 95 in Stafford County early Friday morning left five people dead and dozens injured, according to Virginia State Police.

What we know:

Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 2:35 a.m. on Interstate 95 southbound near mile marker 146 in Stafford County.

Preliminary findings indicate southbound traffic was slowing for an upcoming work zone when a bus failed to reduce speed and struck six vehicles.

Five people in the vehicles hit by the bus were killed. Authorities say 34 people were transported to area hospitals. Three of those patients suffered critical injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

NTSB investigating

Dig deeper:

The NTSB announced Friday afternoon that they would be conducting an investigation into the crash. They're working in coordination with Virginia State Police.

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Travel Impacts:

Drivers should expect major delays on:

Interstate 95 southbound

Route 1 southbound, which is serving as a primary alternate route

Officials warn that congestion is expected to worsen throughout the morning commute.

Alternate routes:

Through travelers are encouraged to avoid the I-95 corridor if possible and consider alternate north-south routes, including:

Route 301 east of I-95

Route 29 west of I-95