The Brief A mostly sunny Monday brings highs near 80 degrees. Morning 50s and 60s warm quickly into the upper 70s to near 80. Showers may develop into Sunday as a warming trend continues.



A mostly sunny Monday is ahead for the Washington, D.C., region, with temperatures climbing to around 80 degrees.

FOX 5’s Cesar Cornejo says morning temperatures in the mid‑50s to low-60s will warm quickly through the day. Highs are expected to reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees in the District, with light winds and increasing afternoon clouds. Conditions will remain dry.

Cornejo says warm weather will continue into the evening. For those heading to the Nationals game against the Marlins at 6:45 p.m., temperatures will stay in the mid‑70s through the end of the game before gradually cooling overnight.

Temperatures hold in the mid‑70s Tuesday before rising again midweek. Highs are expected to reach the low to mid‑80s Wednesday and Thursday. A warming trend continues into the weekend, with a chance of showers developing late Saturday into Sunday as moisture moves in from the Northeast.

The seven‑day forecast shows summerlike heat building by Saturday, when highs are expected to reach the low 90s.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Mostly sunny Monday with highs near 80 degrees