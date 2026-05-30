Virginia bus crash: Family of 4 among 5 killed, relative says

The Brief A Massachusetts family of four was among the five killed in a crash involving a bus on Interstate 95 in Stafford County, Virginia, according to a relative. The Doncev family — 45-year-old Dmitri, 44-year-old Ecaterina, 13-year-old Emily and 7-year-old Mark — were on their way to a family wedding. Priscilla Mafalda, a 25-year-old also from Massachusetts, was killed when the bus slammed into the car she was in.



A family of four traveling to a family wedding was among those killed in Friday morning's bus crash on Interstate 95 in Stafford County, Virginia, a relative confirmed to the Associated Press.

Family killed in bus crash

What we know:

The Doncev family — 45-year-old Dmitri, 44-year-old Ecaterina, 13-year-old Emily and 7-year-old Mark — was killed in the chain reaction crash, after their car caught fire, according to state police.

"A son, a father — the whole family — everyone that has been dear to us," Carolina Bublik told the AP.

Bublik said the family from Greenfield, Massachusetts, was driving to South Carolina to attend a family wedding. Ecaterina Doncev was a hairstylist who, Bublik said, had made desserts for the wedding.

A fifth person, who Virginia State Police identified as 25-year-old Priscilla Mafalda from Worcester, Massachusetts, was killed when the bus crashed into the vehicle she was in.

Dozens more were injured. As of Saturday, several remain hospitalized, including one in critical condition.

Bus driver charged

The backstory:

The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. Friday, on I-95 south in Stafford County. Investigators say preliminary findings show the bus slammed into traffic that was slowing down for an upcoming work zone.

On Saturday, Virginia State Police said the bus driver, 48-year-old Jing Dong from Staten Island, New York, had been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. More charges are pending.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 5 dead, dozens injured in bush crash on I-95 in Virginia

The bus was operated by North Carolina-based E&P Travel Inc.

What's next:

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Friday that investigators would be looking into Dong's license and driving records. Dong, Duffy said, does not speak English, which is a requirement for commercial vehicle operators.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Virginia State Police are both investigating the crash.