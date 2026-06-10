Bus driver charged in deadly I-95 Stafford County crash due in court

The driver of a tour bus that crashed into six cars on Interstate 95 in Stafford County, killing five people, is scheduled to appear before a judge Wednesday.

The Brief Driver due in court after a tour bus crashed into cars on I‑95, killing five people. Investigators say he never braked before the collision that injured forty‑four others. Driver held without bond and faces up to ten years in prison for each death.



Authorities say the 48‑year‑old driver from Staten Island, New York, spent ten days in the hospital following the May 29 crash. He was released Tuesday and booked into the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

What we know:

Virginia State Police say the driver, Jing Sheng Dong, 48, of Staten Island, New York, was behind the wheel of a bus carrying 34 passengers from New York City to Charlotte, North Carolina, when it slammed into slowing traffic in a construction zone.

Investigators believe he never hit the brakes before the collision.

Jing Sheng Dong (Rappahannock Regional Jail)

RELATED: Mugshot released of bus driver charged in deadly Stafford County crash

Five people were killed, including four members of a Massachusetts family traveling to a wedding in South Carolina. Forty‑four others were injured.

A Virginia criminal defense attorney in the case says prosecutors will need to prove the driver was criminally negligent to secure a conviction.

Federal records show the bus company has been cited for three unsafe driving violations in the past two years, including speeding 15 mph or more over the limit, as well as a violation involving English‑language proficiency requirements. Court records in Maryland and Virginia also show prior speeding violations.

RELATED: Bus driver in deadly Stafford County I-95 crash now facing felony charges

Virginia State Police are still seeking witnesses, and the National Transportation Safety Board is conducting a separate investigation.

The driver is being held without bond. If convicted, he faces up to ten years in prison for each death.