The Brief The Council is set to vote Tuesday on updated ghost gun and firearm restrictions. The ruling found the county overstepped in applying the 100‑yard rule to certain areas and individuals. The expedited measure adds an exemption for people lawfully transporting a firearm under state law.



The Montgomery County Council is set to vote Tuesday on updated ghost gun and firearm restrictions, an effort to align county law with a recent Maryland Supreme Court ruling.

What we know:

At least one attorney has threatened legal action if a specific bill passes without changes.

The vote follows the court’s decision that the county overstepped in previous actions of two earlier gun bills. Those measures prohibited the possession, sale, transfer and manufacture of ghost guns, and restricted firearms within 100 yards of places of public assembly, including schools and places of worship.

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Montgomery County Council to vote on updated ghost gun, firearm restrictions

Gun‑rights advocates challenged the actions, and in April the court upheld some portions of the council bill while striking down others.

The ruling allowed the county to restrict firearms near schools but found it overstepped its authority in regulating firearms near hospitals and in applying the 100‑yard rule to licensed individuals traveling on public highways.

Tuesday, the Council will vote on an expedited measure intended to bring county law into compliance with the ruling. One key change would exempt people lawfully transporting a firearm under state law from the 100‑yard restriction.