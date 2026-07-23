DC firefighter flown to trauma center after being struck by ladder truck

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The Brief A D.C. firefighter is in stable condition after being struck by a ladder truck and medevacked to an area trauma center Thursday afternoon. The incident led to a major crash investigation and temporary road closures. By late Thursday afternoon, police confirmed the on-scene major crash investigation was complete and normal travel had resumed along South Capitol Street.



A D.C. firefighter is in stable condition after being struck by a ladder truck and medevacked to an area trauma center Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

According to the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department (FEMS), units responded to a report of a structure fire in the unit block of Galveston Street SW at 1:49 p.m. While on scene, the firefighter was hit by the ladder truck and suffered serious injuries.

The firefighter received medical treatment on scene before U.S. Park Police aviation medevacked the firefighter by helicopter to a trauma center, according to officials.

The incident led to a major crash investigation and temporary road closures.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program (MATOC) reported that all lanes of South Capitol Street were blocked in both directions between Galveston Street SW and Livingston Road SE.

By late Thursday afternoon, police confirmed the on-scene major crash investigation was complete and normal travel had resumed along South Capitol Street.

What's next:

FEMS and MPD are actively investigating the incident.