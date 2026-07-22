2 arrested after more than 100 vases stolen from Waldorf cemetery, police say

The Brief Detectives arrested two in connection with more than 100 bronze memorial vases stolen from cemetery. Garbage cans filled with bronze vases were found near the cemetery during the late‑night hours. Up to 100 vases were recovered from a scrap metal recycling facility before being processed or melted down.



Trey Franklin Mason (left) & David Anthony Downing (right) (Charles County Sheriff’s Office)

Detectives have arrested two suspects in connection with the theft of more than 100 bronze memorial vases taken from a cemetery in Waldorf, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Trey Franklin Mason, 25, of Waldorf, and David Anthony Downing, 34, of Waldorf, were charged with theft scheme, destruction of property, fraud and other related offenses tied to alleged thefts at Trinity Memorial Gardens on Mattawoman Beantown Road. Both are being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

David Anthony Downing (Charles County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators say the thefts occurred during two periods, between June 8 and June 21, and between July 4 and July 6. On July 8, detectives said they observed a van parked on an adjacent property near the cemetery late at night. They canvassed the area and found garbage cans filled with bronze vases. Evidence recovered at the scene helped identify the suspects, officials said.

Detectives determined that up to 100 vases stolen during the first time period had been transported to a scrap metal recycling facility in another jurisdiction. The vases were recovered before being processed or melted down. Their total value is estimated at more than $100,000.

Trey Franklin Mason (Charles County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials say Maryland criminal law prohibits stealing or attempting to sell cemetery bronze items, including memorial vases, markers and plaques. Scrap metal dealers are also barred from purchasing or accepting such items. The investigation into the scrap dealer remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective K. Dunn at 301‑609‑6571 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1‑866‑411‑TIPS. Tips may also be submitted online or through the P3Intel mobile app.

2 arrested after more than 100 vases stolen from Waldorf cemetery, police say (Charles County Sheriff’s Office)