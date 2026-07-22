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The Brief An eighth suspect was arrested in connection with a murder investigation in Manassas. On June 15, 18-year-old Luis Angel Chavez was pronounced dead after being shot in the upper body. All eight suspects have been charged with murder and additional related offenses.



An eighth suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection with a deadly shooting in Manassas, Prince William County police said.

What we know:

Jaiden Juel France, 19, was taken into custody and charged with murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and use of a firearm. France is being held without bond, police said.

The arrest stems from a June 15 incident near Peppertree Lane and Pebble Lane. When officers arrived at the scene, they determined that 18-year-old Luis Angel Chavez had been shot in the upper body.

Chavez had attempted to leave the area but collapsed in the backyard of a home where officers found him. Despite life-saving measures, Chavez died at the scene, police said.

During the investigation, police discovered that a home in the 7400 block of Peppertree Lane had been struck by gunfire.

Prior arrests

Timeline:

France’s arrest is the latest in a series of arrests related to the ongoing murder investigation.

On June 25, police arrested and charged an 18- and 16-year-old in connection with the deadly shooting. Markiss Alexander Medrano and the 16-year-old boy were both charged with murder and use of a firearm, police said.

18-year-old Markiss Alexander Medrano was arrested in connection with a Manassas murder investigation.

The teen was held at the Juvenile Detention Center while Medrano was held without bond.

On July 1, police arrested a 17-year-old boy from Manassas Park in connection with the deadly shooting, charging him with murder and use of a firearm. He was held at the Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

Between July 7 and July 10, police arrested four additional suspects, including a 15-year-old who was charged with murder.

T’Kiyah Serenity French, 19, of Stafford was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, and was held without bond.

T’Kiyah Serenity French, 19, was arrested in connection with a Manassas murder investigation.

Ja Quad Dyzae Andrews Washington, 20, of Fredericksburg was charged with murder and robbery resulting in death, and was held without bond, according to police.

Ja Quad Dyzae Andrews Washington, 20, of Fredericksburg, was arrested in connection with a Manassas murder investigation. Expand

Austin Wainaina Wyman, 19, of Woodbridge was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He was held without bond.