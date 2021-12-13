Burglary suspect held at gunpoint by victim, arrested on multiple charges: Fairfax Police

A burglary suspect was held at gunpoint by a victim in Fairfax after lunging towards one of the residents with a knife, police say.

The City of Fairfax Police responded to the 10600 block of Railroad Court around 8:20 a.m. on Sunday for the report of a burglary.

An investigation revealed that the suspect, Jonah Smith, 47, entered the home through an unsecured door and refused to leave. He was unknown to any of the residents.

At one point, the suspect displayed a knife and lunged towards one of the residents.

The victim, armed with a firearm, discharged one round into the floor of the living room and then held the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived on scene.

Smith was arrested for burglary with a weapon and attempted malicious wounding. He was transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and held on no bond.

No injuries were reported by any of the involved parties.