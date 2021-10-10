DC police officer shot suspected car burglar after spotting a gun: cops

A D.C. police officer shot a man suspected of breaking into cars when he allegedly spotted a gun on him, officials said early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were responding to break-ins in the 800 block of S Street, Northwest around 2:20 a.m. when they encountered the suspect.

The suspect was reportedly inside a vehicle when they arrived.

The officers say they repeatedly told the man to get out of the vehicle.

When an officer noticed the suspect had a gun in his hand, he fired, striking him in the "lower body."

After the suspect received first aid, he was transported to a local hospital.

Police said his injuries are not life threatening.

Officials say their investigation into the incident is still in its preliminary stages.

Neither the officers, nor the man they shot have been identified.

