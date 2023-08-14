Expand / Collapse search

Burger King assault: Police on the lookout for suspect who attempted to punch staff, threw things

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Photo via PIO Ryan Wilbur

WASHINGTON - Police are on the lookout for a woman who threw things and attempted to punch staff at a Burger King in Stafford County. 

On Saturday evening around 9:30 p.m., a customer purchased food from the drive-thru of a Burger King on Garrisonville Rd. She then came into the restaurant and argued with staff over a coupon, according to police.

The suspect threw "projectiles" at staff and attempted to punch staff at the Burger King. 

She was seen driving a black GMC SUV with no front license plate, according to police. They ask anyone with information to contact Deputy S.A. Edwards at  540-658-4450.

