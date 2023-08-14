Burger King assault: Police on the lookout for suspect who attempted to punch staff, threw things

article
Photo via PIO Ryan Wilbur
WASHINGTON - Police are on the lookout for a woman who threw things and attempted to punch staff at a Burger King in Stafford County.
On Saturday evening around 9:30 p.m., a customer purchased food from the drive-thru of a Burger King on Garrisonville Rd. She then came into the restaurant and argued with staff over a coupon, according to police.
Featured
The new wraps will launch at participating restaurants nationwide beginning August 14.
The suspect threw "projectiles" at staff and attempted to punch staff at the Burger King.
She was seen driving a black GMC SUV with no front license plate, according to police. They ask anyone with information to contact Deputy S.A. Edwards at 540-658-4450.
Introducing the FOX LOCAL App for your Smart TV!
FOX LOCAL is a brand new, completely free local news app that helps you Stay Ahead of news across DC, Maryland and Virginia. Watch FOX 5's in-depth reporting about current events in the DMV and beyond. Stream coverage of the biggest stories 24/7 on issues that matter to you. Get breaking news, traffic, weather, politics, sports, health and more. Watch LION Lunch Hour and the DMV Zone - and when FOX 5 isn't on TV, we'll offer streams of LiveNOW from FOX and FOX Weather. You'll also be able to stream other FOX TV stations such as FOX 5 Atlanta and FOX 2 Detroit - with more cities on the way! Beyond streaming, you also can get video on demand featuring clips from all of FOX 5 DC's shows including Good Day DC, LION Lunch Hour, DMV Zone, Like It Or Not!, The Final 5, In The Courts, On The Hill - and much more.