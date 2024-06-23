Bullis High School track star has a shot at the Olympics after setting world record at Trials

article

A Montgomery County high school student is setting his sights on Paris after thundering to a new world record in the Olympic Trials Friday.

At just 16 years old, Quincy Wilson has a chance to head to the Olympics after his 400-meter dash. Wilson broke the under-18 world record in the race in Eugene, Oregon with a time of 44.66 seconds. The record had stood for 42 years at the U.S. Olympic Trials.



Wilson is entering his junior year at Bullis High School in Potomac. The teen has won countless races during his track career and now, that hard work may carry him to the international stage.

Congratulations Quincy!