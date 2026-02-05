Trump's National Guard deployments have cost an estimated $330M: report

The Brief President Donald Trump has deployed the National Guard to many U.S. cities in recent months. They have been occupying Washington, D.C. since August 2025. Right now, the cost is at an estimated $330 million, and some leaders warn it could double to more than $600 million by August 2026.



A new report warns of the high cost of President Donald Trump’s National Guard deployment in D.C.

Democrats say the price tag has skyrocketed, and claim there’s no proof the deployment is helping bring down crime.

What we know:

Right now, the cost is at an estimated $330 million.

Both Michigan Sen. Gary Peters and New Jersey Sen. Andy Kim warn it could double to more than $600 million by August — the one-year anniversary of the deployment.

In the meantime, their report says the national guard deployment has not produced "measurable public safety outcomes."

The 14-page report by the Democrats on the Senate Homeland Security Committee claims while the national mission was to combat crime, they say that mission has been vague, with little to do besides walking D.C. streets.

The report also says the deployment blurs the line between policing and military action.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 heard mixed reaction to the report.

"It does seem like a lot of money to me," one D.C. resident said. "When we came out of the subway, there were eight National Guardsmen."

"We could be spending that on other stuff. They’re not really doing much here," said another.

But others feel the money is well-spent.

"If we’re spending it on us to protect us it makes sense instead of I don’t know Ukraine? Or any other place,"

By the numbers:

Crime is down in D.C., according to 2025 data from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Homicides dropped 32%, violent crime fell by roughly 29%, and carjackings, which spiked in 2023, saw massive declines — down 43%.

But the question is: Did the presence of the National Guard cause the decline in crime?

The report says it's the result of better local policing, but conservatives insist the National Guard’s presence has been a visible crime deterrent.

"Now, you’ve got these ‘anti-D.C.’ House Republicans taking another fiscal wack at D.C.? So whether it’s the National Guard costs, or whether it’s this effort to cut the $650 million," said Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.

"Crime is coming down and I think part of the reason you saw President Trump deploy the National Guard is the Metropolitan Police Department is facing a staffing shortage," said Zach Smith, a senior legal fellow with the conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation.

Dig deeper:

As of today there are 2,674 National Guard troops deployed in D.C.

FOX 5 reached out to the White House and the National Guard for comment on the Senate Homeland Security report, but have not heard back.

The office of Mayor Muriel Bowser declined to comment.