Monks 'Walk for Peace' DC road closures and traffic advisories

Large crowds are expected to greet a group of Buddhist monks during their two‑day visit to Washington, D.C. following their cross‑country "Walk for Peace."

D.C. police issued a traffic advisory warning of rolling road closures along the route to keep the monks and spectators safe.

MPD says the rolling closures will affect traffic along the walk route, and drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and consider alternate routes.

Tuesday 'Walk for Peace' road closures and traffic advisories

On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, residents should anticipate rolling closures along the following route from approximately 8:00 a.m. through 11:00 a.m.:

Inbound Chain Bridge

Inbound Canal Road from Chain Bridge to Arizona Avenue, NW

Arizona Avenue, NW from Canal Road to Loughboro, Road, NW

Loughboro Road/Nebraska Ave, NW from Arizona Avenue to American University’s Campus

On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, residents should anticipate rolling closures along the following route from approximately 12:30 p.m. through 1:30 p.m.:

Nebraska Avenue, NW from New Mexico Avenue to Ward Circle, NW

Massachusetts Avenue, NW from Ward Circle to Macomb Street, NW

Macomb Street, NW from Massachusetts Avenue to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

Wisconsin Avenue between Macomb Street, NW and the Washington National Cathedral

On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, residents should anticipate rolling closures along the following route from approximately 2:30 p.m. through 5:30 p.m.:

Wisconsin Avenue, NW from the Washington National Cathedral to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

Massachusetts Avenue, NW from Wisconsin Avenue to Sheridan Circle, NW

23rd Street, NW from Sheridan Circle to H Street, NW

Wednesday 'Walk for Peace' road closures and traffic advisories

On Wednesday, February 11, 2026, residents should anticipate rolling closures along the following route from approximately 9:30 a.m. through 10:30 a.m.:

23rd Street, NW from H Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue, NW from 23rd Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from Constitution Avenue to First Street, NW

Between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Walk for Peace will make stops at the Peace Monument on Capitol Hill and St. Mark’s Capitol Hill Church, before a final march to the Lincoln Memorial. Residents should anticipate the potential for rolling closures or increased traffic in these areas.

On Wednesday, February 11, 2026, residents should anticipate rolling closures along the following route from approximately 4:30 p.m. through 5:30 p.m.:

23rd Street, NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle to G Street, NW