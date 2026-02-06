Buddhist monks on final leg of 'Walk for Peace' to DC

The Brief Monks continue their 2,300‑mile peace walk through Northern Virginia on Friday. Large crowds have been greeting them as they reach Day 104 of their journey. They’ll stop in Fredericksburg and Stafford today, welcoming visitors at each location.



A group of Buddhist monks walking across the country for peace is continuing its trek through Northern Virginia on Friday as they near the final stretch of their 2,300‑mile journey to Washington, D.C.

The monks have been on the road for months, drawing large crowds as they make their way through the Commonwealth. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez was in Fredericksburg, where the group is expected to arrive at Riverfront Park sometime Friday morning.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Buddhist monks participate in a "Walk for Peace" in Glen Allen, Virginia, on February 3, 2026. The group is walking from Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington, DC to promote peace, compassion and nonviolence. (Photo by Aaron Mathes / AFP via Getty Images)

They plan to make two additional stops Friday, welcoming visitors at each location. Thursday marked their arrival in Northern Virginia and Day 104 of their walk, which began in Texas.

READ MORE: Buddhist monks’ ‘Walk for Peace’ to DC: Where are the monks now?

According to the official Facebook page, their journey is to "to raise awareness of inner peace and mindfulness across America and the world."

Along the route Thursday, the monks sang, hummed, prayed with supporters, and handed out flowers.

The group says it will stop for lunch at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, with public visiting hours from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They’ll then head to the Stafford County Government Center on Courthouse Road, where visitors are welcome from 6 to 9 p.m.

The monks are traveling with a law enforcement escort.