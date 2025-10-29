Battle over Buc-ee's: Stafford County residents speak out against proposed store

The Brief Stafford's planning commission heard from planners and Buc-ee's reps Wednesday. Several neighbors asked the board to reject the plans, concerned over traffic, over development and safety issues. The final decision will be up to the Board of Supervisors, which will likely make a decision next year.



Popular Texas-based travel center chain Buc-ee's wants to build a second Virginia location in Stafford, but Wednesday night, several residents begged the county planning commission to reject its plans.

The planning commission makes recommendations but the decision on whether Buc-ee's will eventually land in Stafford will ultimately be up to the Board of Supervisors.

Still, plenty of residents sounded off to the planning commission, urging them to recommend the proposed Buc-ee's in its proposed form.

What we know:

The proposed Buc-ee's would be built off I-95 at exit 140, near Austin Ridge Drive and Courthouse Road.

It would be the chain's second location in the commonwealth, after it opened its Virginia location this summer in Mount Crawford, about two hours south of D.C.

An application for the project outlines plans for the 74,000 square foot Buc-ee's with room for 120 gas pumps plus a large store.

What they're saying:

At the several hours-long meeting, a long line of neighbors complained the development would bring heavy traffic, related safety issues and overdevelop a neighborhood that already has interested developers in building data centers.

"Bottom line is, more cars equals more accidents, breakdowns, police fire rescue tow trucks," one neighbor said. "Sounds like a blast, can’t wait to try to get home," he said sarcastically.

"Would the governor himself want this in his backyard?" one neighbor mused. "At bis 30 acres in great falls? Would the beaver himself want it in Lake Jackson, Texas? No."

"Consider the concerns of Stafford County residents, who work live, work and play in this county," another said. "And what our quality of life will look like, for roadside tourist attraction that brings 750,000 vehicles a month to our cheap gas and beaver nuggets!"

Some speakers, though, supported the development.

"Please approve the building," one woman told the commission. "Economics, the numbers don’t lie. The money would bring to Stafford county could pay more for teachers, more for EMTs police, better roads even maybe a tax cut for senior citizens."

A Buc-ee's rep also touted tax revenue and job creation.

What's next:

The Board of Supervisors will have the ultimate say over the development, and likely won't vote until sometime next year.