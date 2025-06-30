Buc-ee’s opens first Virginia location Monday
MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. - Buc-ee’s will officially open its first Virginia location on Monday at the Exit 240 interchange on Interstate 81 in Mount Crawford.
What we know:
The new location is about two hours south of the Washington, D.C., area.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is scheduled to attend the grand opening of the popular Texas-based convenience store chain.
More stores in VA possible
Buc-ee’s is known for its signature snacks, including Beaver Nuggets, and for offering an unusually high number of gas pumps at its massive travel centers.
The chain operates more than 50 locations across the U.S. and is considering additional sites in Virginia, including a possible location in Stafford County.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Buc-ee's, the Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin, the Associated Press and previous FOX 5 reporting.