Buc-ee’s opens first Virginia location Monday

The Brief Buc-ee’s opens its first Virginia store Monday in Mount Crawford, near I-81’s Exit 240. Gov. Glenn Youngkin will attend the grand opening. The company is eyeing more Virginia sites.



Buc-ee’s will officially open its first Virginia location on Monday at the Exit 240 interchange on Interstate 81 in Mount Crawford.

Mount Crawford Buc-ee’s

What we know:

The new location is about two hours south of the Washington, D.C., area.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is scheduled to attend the grand opening of the popular Texas-based convenience store chain.

More stores in VA possible

Buc-ee’s is known for its signature snacks, including Beaver Nuggets, and for offering an unusually high number of gas pumps at its massive travel centers.

The chain operates more than 50 locations across the U.S. and is considering additional sites in Virginia, including a possible location in Stafford County.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Buc-ee’s