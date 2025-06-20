Buc-ee's to open first Virginia location with ribbon-cutting ceremony

The Brief Virginia’s first Buc-ee’s opens June 30 in Rockingham County, featuring 120 fuel pumps, 20 EV chargers, and 74,000 square feet of retail space. The mega-convenience store will create over 200 jobs, with full benefits, above-minimum starting pay, and a 6% 401k match. Known for massive stores, BBQ, Beaver Nuggets, and ultra-clean bathrooms, Buc-ee’s continues its national expansion with this Virginia debut.



Buc-ee's is set to open its first location in Virginia right on schedule.

What we know:

The first Virginia Buc-ee's will open on June 30 at the SEC of Friedens Church Road & I-81 in Rockingham County. Doors will open to the public at 6 a.m. and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will proceed at 10:00 a.m.

Local leaders attending the opening ceremony include Rockingham County Supervisors Chairman Dewey Ritchie, District 4 Supervisor Leila Longcor, Supervisors Rick Chandler, Sallie Wolfe-Garrison, Joel Hensley and Rockingham County Manager Casey Armstromg.

By the numbers:

The location offers 120 fueling stations, 20 electric vehicle charging stations, parking for 600 vehicles occupying 74,000 square feet. The store will bring over 200 jobs to the area, with starting pay beginning above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k and three weeks of paid vacation according to the Texas-based company.

Speaking of numbers, Buc-ee's website showcases a few "world records" --

The "largest convenience store" in Luling, Texas, clocks in at 75,593 square feet

The "longest car wash in the world" west of Houston in Katy, Texas

What they're saying:

"One of the prettiest roads we could ever hope for, I-81 is full of folks coming and going for fun stuff. We are the perfect fun store for their road-trips, and the people of Rockingham County are fun too," said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s.

Big picture view:

Founded in 1982, Buc-ee’s has 36 stores across Texas, including the world's largest convenience store. There are also 15 other locations in other states.

The sometimes football-field-sized stores have steadily been gaining popularity, often posted on social media with the fun, busy and exciting environment inside.

Buc-ee’s is open 24 hours, all year long, and offers fan-favorite food like Beaver Nuggets, brisket, famous fudge, beef jerky, and, of course, merch featuring the bucktooth beaver mascot.

Their bathrooms were named "the cleanest restroom's in America" in a 2012 Cintas national study.