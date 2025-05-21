Buc-ee's opening 11 new locations, including Virginia and North Carolina

Buc-ee's, a popular gas station chain with a cult following, is set to open six new locations in a massive expansion – including Virginia's very first location.

What we know:

Starting next month, Buc-ee's is opening a slew of new locations, expanding their footprint across the country.

Virginia's first Buc-ee's is scheduled to open in just over a month on June 30. It will be located at Exit 240 off I-81 in Rockingham County.

"Buc-ee's Rockingham County will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions," according to the company.

A Buc-ee's is set to open in Mebane, North Carolina in late 2026 or early 2027, according to USA TODAY. The location will be 75,000 square feet, with 120 fueling stations and more than 600 parking spaces planned. The site is located at 1425 Trollingwood-Hawfields Road near the merger of Interstates 85 and 40.

Here are the rest of the planned openings:

Goodyear, Arizona: June 2026

Benton, Arkansas: September 2026

Ocala, Florida: 2026

Brunswick, Georgia: July 2025

Monroe County, Georgia: Early 2026

Harrison County, Mississippi: 2025

Huber Heights, Ohio: April 2026

Boerne, Texas: 2026

San Marcos, Texas: May 2026

Local perspective:

The Rockingham County, Virginia location is set to span 74,000 square feet, with 120 fueling stations, 20 electric vehicle charging stations, and 600 vehicles.

When the project broke ground in early 2024, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said it would bring 200 jobs and an investment of more than $60 million to the county.